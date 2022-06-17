 
Friday Jun 17 2022
Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial juror denies claims of social media influence on verdict

The highly sensational defamation trial involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was contested as much on social media as it was inside a Virginia courtroom earlier this month.

Recently in an interview, Heard, who lost the trial to ex-husband Depp, said she told the truth in her testimonies and social media may have influenced the jury's decision.

Reacting to Heard’s allegation, one of the jurors, who sat on the high-profile defamation trial denied the claims that social media influenced the verdict.

The anonymous juror, who spoke out for the first time in an interview for Good Morning America on Thursday, insisted that the jury ‘followed the evidence.’

"Social media did not impact us. We followed the evidence,” said the unnamed juror. “We didn't take into account anything outside [the courtroom]. We only looked at the evidence.”

“Myself and at least two other jurors don’t use Twitter or Facebook. Others who had it made a point not to talk about it,” he added.

The explosive defamation trial received massive attention on media. The billions of views on TikTok videos, verdict, predictions, various hashtags, and an overwhelming support in favor of Depp also made headlines during the court proceedings.

