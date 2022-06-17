Prince William, Kate Middleton coming closer to Meghan Markle, Harry?

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are reportedly planning to move to Adelaide Cottage, Windsor with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.



The Adelaide Cottage is near the Frogmore Cottage, of which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still hold the lease and it becomes their home whenever they return to UK.

According to some reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had fallen in love with the Adelaide Cottage when they went to view it after their marriage.

The Mail on Sunday also reported that the royal couple were offered the home to live there but they decided to step down and settled in US.

Also, Meghan 'had her heart set on as wedding gift', according to a report by the Daily Star.

The royal experts believe Kate and William’s move could create some tension between the Cambridge and Sussex families in future.

Meghan and Harry, during their recent UK visit, reportedly stayed at the Frogmore Cottage where they also celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Lilibet.