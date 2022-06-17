Ayan Mukerji expresses gratitude to fans on epic response on ‘Brahmastra’ trailer 

 
Famed Bollywood director Ayan Mukerji was over the moon after the trailer of his most anticipated movie Brahmastra received epic response from the audience.

Taking to Instagram, the Wake Up Sid director expressed his gratitude to fans for loving the trailer of first part of the mythology-based fantasy trilogy.

“Hello everyone, yesterday was a very very big moment in the Brahmastra journey with the launch of our trailer,” the filmmaker wrote in the note.

He continued, “A deep, heartfelt thank you for the love, encouragement and excitement that the trailer is receiving. It means everything to me.”

“I feel so energised today as we enter the last lap leading up to our film’s release! We will give all that energy and more, our absolute best, to give you guys a new amazing cinematic experience with Brahmastra,” he added.

“One that I hope you will feel proud of. September 9, here we come,” Ayan concluded his note.

Fans praised the movie’s trailer for the visual effects, the detailing and the acting prowess of the leads, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

The film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy in pivotal roles, is slated to hit the theatres on 9th September 2022. 

