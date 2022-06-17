 
entertainment
Friday Jun 17 2022
Gerard Pique loses social media followers amid split from Shakira

Friday Jun 17, 2022

Gerard Pique's split from Shakira has seemingly affected his popularity on social media.

The Barcelona star has lost as many as five million followers on Instagram in recent days amidst the end of his 11-year-old relationship with the Colombian singer.

Culemanian survey revealed that 63.3% of fans are of the view that Pique should exit the club while 17.1% expressed that he should continue to play for the club.

On the other hand, the Waka Waka hitmaker added another 300,000 to her followers counter on the platform every day.

Shakira’s career is seemingly on the rise after the release of her track Te Felicito which has already crossed 100 million views.

Sharing the good news on her account, the singer wrote, “I just heard from my team that the "Te Felicito" video flew past 100 million views yesterday!"

"You are the best fans in the whole wide world! Thanks so much for your support and love," she added.

