 
entertainment
Friday Jun 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William knows how ‘damaging’ Prince Andrew is, claim experts

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 17, 2022

file footage

Prince William recently blocked Prince Andrew from attending a key royal engagement, and royal experts believe it was a good precedent for him to set and to let the disgraced Duke of York know that he’s had ‘enough’, reported The Daily Star.

According to recent reports, Prince William made his opinion about Andrew clear earlier this week at the Order of the Garter service; he is said to have threatened to pull out of attending the ceremony if Andrew was allowed to attend.

Both Prince William and his father, Prince Charles, also reportedly lobbied against Andrew before the service, and royal expert Richard Eden has said that it’s a great example of how William is willing to ‘throw his weight around more’ to keep Andrew in check.

According to Eden: “This was an example here of Wiliam was saying 'enough is enough', no way am I going to be there.”

“It would have been a terrible look, it's good, it's reassuring that William knows that and he knows how damaging that is,” he added.

Another royal expert, Kate Mansey, chimed in saying: “The Palace, the Queen, other senior royals, Charles and William are stepping in to protect the monarchy, saying 'no, the monarchy is not something you're born into any more, this is a privilege and you have to deserve it'.” 

More From Entertainment:

Mike Tindall ‘in a dilemma’ over Prince Harry amid abuse reports: Details

Mike Tindall ‘in a dilemma’ over Prince Harry amid abuse reports: Details
Prince William will be ‘vastly tough’ on Prince Andrew during his rule

Prince William will be ‘vastly tough’ on Prince Andrew during his rule
Sarah Ferguson makes shocking ‘marriage’ claim about ex-Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson makes shocking ‘marriage’ claim about ex-Prince Andrew

Amber Heard accused of ‘flipping the switch’ on emotions: ‘Mid sentence!’

Amber Heard accused of ‘flipping the switch’ on emotions: ‘Mid sentence!’
Ana de Armas drops jaws with stunning Marilyn Monroe transformation in ‘Blonde’ teaser

Ana de Armas drops jaws with stunning Marilyn Monroe transformation in ‘Blonde’ teaser
‘Desperate’ Prince Harry wanting ‘piecemeal’ with Royal Family: report

‘Desperate’ Prince Harry wanting ‘piecemeal’ with Royal Family: report
Kanye West choses to 'step back' amid Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's romance?

Kanye West choses to 'step back' amid Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's romance?
BTS' V opens up on solo career as K-pop group goes on hiatus

BTS' V opens up on solo career as K-pop group goes on hiatus
Gerard Pique loses social media followers amid split from Shakira

Gerard Pique loses social media followers amid split from Shakira
Take a glimpse at Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez's romantic Majorca trip

Take a glimpse at Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez's romantic Majorca trip
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on their ‘last life’ with the Royal Family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on their ‘last life’ with the Royal Family
Sir Elton John thanks fans for ‘love and memories’ as he opens up on retiring from touring

Sir Elton John thanks fans for ‘love and memories’ as he opens up on retiring from touring

Latest

view all