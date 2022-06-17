Prince William knows how ‘damaging’ Prince Andrew is, claim experts

file footage

Prince William recently blocked Prince Andrew from attending a key royal engagement, and royal experts believe it was a good precedent for him to set and to let the disgraced Duke of York know that he’s had ‘enough’, reported The Daily Star.



According to recent reports, Prince William made his opinion about Andrew clear earlier this week at the Order of the Garter service; he is said to have threatened to pull out of attending the ceremony if Andrew was allowed to attend.

Both Prince William and his father, Prince Charles, also reportedly lobbied against Andrew before the service, and royal expert Richard Eden has said that it’s a great example of how William is willing to ‘throw his weight around more’ to keep Andrew in check.

According to Eden: “This was an example here of Wiliam was saying 'enough is enough', no way am I going to be there.”

“It would have been a terrible look, it's good, it's reassuring that William knows that and he knows how damaging that is,” he added.

Another royal expert, Kate Mansey, chimed in saying: “The Palace, the Queen, other senior royals, Charles and William are stepping in to protect the monarchy, saying 'no, the monarchy is not something you're born into any more, this is a privilege and you have to deserve it'.”