 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Bush tops UK singles chart

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 18, 2022

Kate Bush tops UK singles chart

British singer and songwriter Kate Bush topped the UK singles chart with her 1985 hit "Running Up That Hill" on Friday, setting several records with the song that has enjoyed a resurgence thanks to Netflix show "Stranger Things".

“Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” peaked at No. 3 upon its original release but has found a new fan base among a younger generation in the latest season of the 1980s-set show about supernatural horrors in the fictional Indiana town of Hawkins.

The song, from Bush's album "Hounds of Love", has performed well in music charts in several countries, including the United States, since the first volume of "Stranger Things" season four episodes premiered on Netflix in late May.

Bush, who rose to fame in 1978 with debut single "Wuthering Heights" in which the then 19-year-old won fans with her unique voice and expressive dance moves, made a rare public comment about the song's renewed popularity and that she was a fan of the sci-fi drama created by brothers Matt and Ross Duffer.

"It’s very touching that the song has been so warmly received, especially as it’s being driven by the young fans who love the shows," Bush, 63, said in a statement earlier this month.

"I’m really happy that the Duffer Brothers are getting such positive feedback for their latest creation. They deserve it."

The Official Charts Company said Bush had achieved three all-time Official Chart records on Friday: longest time for a single to reach No. 1 on the Official Singles Chart - 37 years - as well as oldest female artist to score a No. 1 on the Official Singles Chart.

And 44 years since she last had a No. 1 single in the UK with "Wuthering Heights", Bush now also holds the record for the longest-ever gap between No. 1 singles in Official Chart history, it added.

"The way that a new generation of music fans have taken her classic track to their hearts really does cement Kate’s position as an all-time great, if that were at all necessary," Official Charts Company Chief Executive Martin Talbot said in a statement.

More From Entertainment:

Thomas Markle censored on his OWN show over Meghan Markle hate: Pal

Thomas Markle censored on his OWN show over Meghan Markle hate: Pal
Prince Charles, William to get 'tighter' in Windsor amid Harry distance

Prince Charles, William to get 'tighter' in Windsor amid Harry distance
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle shocked as Charles rejects UK 're invite'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle shocked as Charles rejects UK 're invite'

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle set to become neighbours amid royal tensions

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle set to become neighbours amid royal tensions
Britons attack Kate Middleton, Prince William over Windsor move

Britons attack Kate Middleton, Prince William over Windsor move
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's NSFW joke goes viral: Details

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's NSFW joke goes viral: Details
Prince William knows how ‘damaging’ Prince Andrew is, claim experts

Prince William knows how ‘damaging’ Prince Andrew is, claim experts
Mike Tindall ‘in a dilemma’ over Prince Harry amid abuse reports: Details

Mike Tindall ‘in a dilemma’ over Prince Harry amid abuse reports: Details
Prince William will be ‘vastly tough’ on Prince Andrew during his rule

Prince William will be ‘vastly tough’ on Prince Andrew during his rule
Sarah Ferguson makes shocking ‘marriage’ claim about ex-Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson makes shocking ‘marriage’ claim about ex-Prince Andrew

Amber Heard accused of ‘flipping the switch’ on emotions: ‘Mid sentence!’

Amber Heard accused of ‘flipping the switch’ on emotions: ‘Mid sentence!’
Ana de Armas drops jaws with stunning Marilyn Monroe transformation in ‘Blonde’ teaser

Ana de Armas drops jaws with stunning Marilyn Monroe transformation in ‘Blonde’ teaser

Latest

view all