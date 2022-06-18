 
Hammad Azhar says PTI govt highlighted India's 'negative role' in FATF reviews

Former minister for energy Hammad Azhar addressing a press conference in Lahore on June 18, 2022. — Geo News
Former minister for energy Hammad Azhar on Saturday said that India's role, whenever the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) reviewed Pakistan's progress in combating terrorism and curbing money laundering, has historically been negative and this is something the previous PTI government highlighted.

"It was clear that India was trying to use this platform for political purposes," said Azhar, addressing a press conference in Lahore shortly after Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar held a media briefing to discuss the FATF's latest verdict.

The FATF announced a day earlier that Pakistan has “substantially completed its two action plans” and would be removed from the grey list after it passes the on-site visit to assess the implementation of Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT).


