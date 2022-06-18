 
Harry Styles and Adele turned down invitation to perform at Queen's Jubilee concert, report

British music icons Adele and Harry Styles reportedly declined the opportunity to perform at the extravagant party at the palace, which was one of the highlights of the four-day celebration in honor of the Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years of service earlier this month.

The Platinum Jubilee weekend, where several global superstars took to the stage outside Buckingham Palace for the two-and-a-half hour concert was held on June 4.

While the concert organizers listed the Los Angeles-based Easy on Me singer, 34, to perform at the concert, reports have revealed that she snubbed the approach.

A source told the Daily Mail, "They were told she [Adele] couldn’t do it. Scheduling issues, or something like that, were given as an excuse.”

"It caused a lot of surprise, particularly as she was awarded an MBE (in 2013). After all, how many chances will there be to perform in front of Buckingham Palace for the Queen?" source added.

The former One Direction star, 28, also turned down the opportunity to perform at the Platinum Jubilee concert. The source revealed that no explanation was given for Styles’ rejection to the invitation, "He was asked. He could not participate because of timing with his schedule."

While Adele and Styles missed the chance to perform for the global audience, a number of pop superstars entertained the crowd. Ed Sheeran, Sir Elton John, Sir Rod Stewart, Alicia Keys, Duran Duran, Diana Ross and Sam Ryder were among the performers at the two-and-a-half hour event.

