Selena Gomez says Britney Spears wedding was a ‘beautiful’ affair

File Footage

Selena Gomez gushed over Britney Spears’ intimate wedding with Sam Asghari dubbing it as a ‘beautiful’ affair.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! the Only Murders in the Building actor talked about the elegant event when the Toxic singer exchanged vows for the third time.

“I am really happy for her,” the 29-year-old actor told Kimmel on Thursday. “It was beautiful.”

She shared that the 40-year-old newlywed also served “finger food” during the reception.

After the nuptials, Gomez took to Instagram to drop a picture with the bride, Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Donatella Versace.

“Congrats Britney!! So honoured to have been part of your wedding day. Love you!!” she had captioned the photo.

The Princess of Pop also talked about her big day in a post as she gushed over Gomez saying, “So many incredible people came to our wedding and I'm still in shock!!!

She added that Gomez “who btw is way prettier in person” also came to the lavish occasion.



