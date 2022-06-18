 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian ditch bogy implants?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 18, 2022

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian ditch bogy implants?
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian ditch bogy implants?

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have seemingly ditched body implants as the divas' curves are 'shrinking'.

The sister’s recent public appearances fuelled the discussion among netizens that the reality stars are reverting back to their ‘natural’ ways

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian ditch bogy implants?

Reacting to their recent outings, fans took to Twitter to express, “So now that the whole bbl world is shaped like 2016 Kim kardashian what are they gonna do now that she getting most of it removed."

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian ditch bogy implants?

Meanwhile, another post read, “And just like that… the BBL was gone."

“She looks so much better in my opinion! and her butt is still there just a normal size now which is very good for people who look up to her, to be honest,” a third fan noted.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp relocating to Serbia? Inside fans' speculations

Johnny Depp relocating to Serbia? Inside fans' speculations
Tom Cruise wows fans in South Korea as he promotes ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise wows fans in South Korea as he promotes ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' plans for father’s day after welcoming daughter

Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' plans for father’s day after welcoming daughter
Will Johnny Depp accept Amber Heard new challenge?

Will Johnny Depp accept Amber Heard new challenge?
Amber Heard says texts to father prove Johnny Depp abused her

Amber Heard says texts to father prove Johnny Depp abused her
Johnny Depp's fans react to Amber Heard first tell-all interview

Johnny Depp's fans react to Amber Heard first tell-all interview
Jennifer Lopez ‘doesn’t think twice’ about ex Alex Rodriguez or his love life: Insider

Jennifer Lopez ‘doesn’t think twice’ about ex Alex Rodriguez or his love life: Insider
Angelina Jolie addresses physical, emotional trauma of ‘forcibly displaced’ Ukrainian children

Angelina Jolie addresses physical, emotional trauma of ‘forcibly displaced’ Ukrainian children

Selena Gomez gets candid about being objectified at young age for album cover

Selena Gomez gets candid about being objectified at young age for album cover
Khloe Kardashian’s fans are convinced reality star is dating mystery man

Khloe Kardashian’s fans are convinced reality star is dating mystery man
Adele's Las Vegas residency hits more delays as venue tells staff to go home

Adele's Las Vegas residency hits more delays as venue tells staff to go home
Travis Barker's son Landon calls his new step-mother Kourtney Kardashian 'amazing'

Travis Barker's son Landon calls his new step-mother Kourtney Kardashian 'amazing'

Latest

view all