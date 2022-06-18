 
WATCH: Young cricketer with disabilities Munib appeals to Babar, Dahani, Afridi for help

KARACHI: A young cricketer with disabilities Munib-ul-Bari urged Pakistani captain Babar Azam, pacer Shahnawaz Dahani and former all-rounder Shahid Afridi to help him polish his cricket skills.

17-years-old Munib's story went viral on social media a couple of months ago when Babar and Dahani shared it from their accounts. The attention from the cricketers made Munib hopeful of getting a chance to meet the cricket stars.

But, nobody came to meet him so far. Now, the aspiring disabled cricketer wants Babar, Shahnawaz and Afridi to not only meet him but help him get into a professional cricket academy.

