Saturday Jun 18 2022
Prince Harry's 'first love' Sophia Hesketh ties the knot with 'Turnip Toff', shares snap

Saturday Jun 18, 2022

Sophia Hesketh, rumoured to be the first girl Prince Harry ever kissed, married ‘Turnip Toff’ Ollie Birkbeck on Friday.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the 37-year-old daughter of former Tory treasurer Lord Hesketh mesmerised friends and fans by sharing her wedding snap.

Richard Eden, in his column for The MailPlus, wrote Sophia Hesketh cast such youthful frivolities aside forever yesterday when she tied the knot ‘Turnip Toff’ Ollie Birkbeck, who runs his family’s 2,000 acre Little Massingham estate in Norfolk.

Taking to Twitter, the columnist wrote: "The first girl #PrinceHarry kissed marries 'Turnip Toff'."

Eden also shared a photo of the couple’s son, Frankie, born eight months ago — and conceived just three months after Birkbeck was introduced to Sophia.

