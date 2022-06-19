Tom Cruise to have A-List 'good friend' Kate Middleton over for 60th birthday

 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 19 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 19, 2022

Tom Cruise to have 'good friend' Kate Middleton for 60th birthday: See Guest List

Tom Cruise is turning 60 in style!

The Top Gun Maverick star is all set to mark the major milestone on July 3, with special parties in both US and UK.

For the bash in London, the actor has scored himself a high profile guest list, ranging from David Beckham to Kate Middleton.

The party is set to take place in Soho Farmhouse in posh Chipping Norton.

A source said: "Tom is classy and low-key, despite his fame, but this is a big milestone ad his friends and team want to mark it properly, so it’s seriously A-list – and there are two parties.

"In Britain the invite list will be a Who’s Who of his circle – they’ll be asking the likes of David Beckham, James Corden, his co-star Simon Pegg and obviously his partner Hayley Atwell will be there for both.

"It’s going to be at Soho Farmhouse, where Simon had his party, and Tom just loved it – so he wanted to do the same again and take the place over."

'Good friends' Prince William and Kate Middleton, will also be invited.

According to the source, "Tom will have a Honda jet from Biggin Hill in Kent, where he has been renting a house, waiting to take him back to the US."

