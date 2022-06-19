 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 19 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 19, 2022

Johnny Depp invites his lawyer Camille Vasquez for Europe trip after Amber Heard trial

Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp has invited his eye-catching lawyer Camille Vasquez for a visit to Europe with him this summer.

This was disclosed by Camille in an interview with Univision recently.

The 37-year-old attorney said, “I'm hopefully going to be in Europe this summer where he's going to be playing, and he asked me to go there if I wanted to."

Vasquez, who has won the hearts of Depp’s fans, has been promoted to partner at her law firm after she stole the limelight helping the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s win in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

There were also rumours Vasquez and Depp are dating, however, the attorney publicly dismissed the speculations.

