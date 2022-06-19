 
Victoria Beckham reveals her favourite drinking partner

British singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham has disclosed her favourite drinking partner on Father’s Day.

Sharing never-before-seen adorable photos with her dad Anthony Adams, the Too Much singer said, “Happy Father’s Day to my favourite drinking partner! We all love you so much” followed by numerous heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, Victoria also can’t stop gushing over her husband David Beckham to mark the Father’s Day.

She also revealed that David is the ‘most loving Daddy in the world.’

Victoria wrote in the caption, “Happy Father’s Day to the best, most loving Daddy in the world!! We all love you so much @davidbeckham, you are our everything.”

In the pictures, David can be seen with his children.

