Sunday Jun 19 2022
Matthew McConaughey, wife Camila share glimpse of their campaigning for gun safety in D. C.

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves McConaughey took to their social media handle on Friday and shared a moving message about gun reforms.

The Interstellar actor posted a black and white video of him and Camila campaigning in Washington, D.C. for gun control and laws reforms.

"This is and was about gun responsibility," the video began. "Camila and I met with over 30 members across both parties. We met with leaders of the Senate, the House and the president Joe Biden."


“This is about mental health, safer schools….AND keeping guns out of the irresponsible hands that, by rule of law, still have access to them today,” the captions continued. “The solution must come from both sides.”

The video ends with a clarion call that echoes McConaughey’s recent comments on gun safety: “For ourselves, for our children, for Republicans, Democrats, and our fellow Americans…It’s time to be responsible.”

The Academy Award-winning actor, 52, captioned his post, “Keep The High Eye #gunresponsibilty”.

In early June, McConaughey visited White House to give an emotional plea to challenge gun ownership laws during a press briefing.

The actor is a native of Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos during a shooting at Robb Elementary May 24.

