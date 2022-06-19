Justin Bieber wishes ‘pops’ Jeremy on Father’s day with adorable pic

Justin Bieber penned an adorable wish for his father, Jeremy Bieber on the occasion of Father’s Day.



The pop sensation, 28 dropped a swoon-worthy snap of himself as a child with his dad as he gave him a 'special shout-out on Instagram, Sunday.



'Love you pops! Happy Father’s Day! So much to look forward to. Best is still ahead of us! Honored to be your son,' Justin wrote along with a sweet throwback photo of him hanging out with his father by a river.

Within no time, Bieber’s post garnered endless praise from her fans.



