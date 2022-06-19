 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber wishes ‘pops’ Jeremy on Father’s day with adorable pic

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 19, 2022

Justin Bieber wishes ‘pops’ Jeremy on Father’s day with adorable pic
Justin Bieber wishes ‘pops’ Jeremy on Father’s day with adorable pic

Justin Bieber penned an adorable wish for his father, Jeremy Bieber on the occasion of Father’s Day.

The pop sensation, 28 dropped a swoon-worthy snap of himself as a child with his dad as he gave him a 'special shout-out on Instagram, Sunday.

'Love you pops! Happy Father’s Day! So much to look forward to. Best is still ahead of us! Honored to be your son,' Justin wrote along with a sweet throwback photo of him hanging out with his father by a river.

Within no time, Bieber’s post garnered endless praise from her fans.


More From Entertainment:

Kris Jenner shares sweet throwback photo as she honours all fathers in her family

Kris Jenner shares sweet throwback photo as she honours all fathers in her family

Prince Charles reminds his sons Prince Harry and William of sweet family moments in Father's Day tribute

Prince Charles reminds his sons Prince Harry and William of sweet family moments in Father's Day tribute
Queen Elizabeth shares sweet memories with late dad King George VI in Father's Day post

Queen Elizabeth shares sweet memories with late dad King George VI in Father's Day post
Jennifer Lopez leaves fans guessing as she uses gender-neutral pronouns for her child Emme Maribel

Jennifer Lopez leaves fans guessing as she uses gender-neutral pronouns for her child Emme Maribel
Amber Heard wrote her therapy notes? Netizens spot 'suspicious' clues

Amber Heard wrote her therapy notes? Netizens spot 'suspicious' clues
Kim Kardashian expresses frustration as she shares a cryptic post

Kim Kardashian expresses frustration as she shares a cryptic post

Amber Heard's interviewer gets away from studios to relax after explosive show

Amber Heard's interviewer gets away from studios to relax after explosive show
Dakota Johnson opens up on joining Marvel universe: 'I'm so excited'

Dakota Johnson opens up on joining Marvel universe: 'I'm so excited'
Drake asks fans to 'catch up' amidst massive criticism on his new album

Drake asks fans to 'catch up' amidst massive criticism on his new album
Queen reportedly made a meaningful comment about Prince Charles when William was born

Queen reportedly made a meaningful comment about Prince Charles when William was born
Ben Stiller visits Poland to meet Ukrainian refugee families

Ben Stiller visits Poland to meet Ukrainian refugee families

Is Millie Bobby Brown on Disney's radar for new Star Wars project? Deets inside

Is Millie Bobby Brown on Disney's radar for new Star Wars project? Deets inside

Latest

view all