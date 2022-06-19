 
pakistan
Sunday Jun 19 2022
By
Web Desk

PTI protests against rising inflation in different cities across Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 19, 2022

 
PTI supporters at a rally. — AFP/File
The PTI is holding protests against rising inflation in different cities across the country on the call of their party chairman.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan is expected to address the crowds in the different cities via video link at 10pm and announce his party’s future course of action.

The protests are being held at Islamabad’s F-9 Park, Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Qauideen, Lahore’s Liberty chowk, Faisalabad’s Ghanta Ghar chowk, Rawalpindi’s Commercial Market, Multan’s Sahah Abdullah chowk and Peshawar’s Hasht Nagari Gate. The demonstrations are also being held in other cities of the country.

On Thursday, PTI Chairman Imran Khan had called on the masses to hold demonstrations across the country against the “imported” government today, as he hopes to launch a fresh round of protests after halting them last month.

“This Sunday, all of you have to protest at 9pm and I will address all of you via video link at 10pm,” the PTI chief had told his supporters and people in a video message, asking them to hold “peaceful” demonstrations.

Khan had invited political parties and women to join the PTI’s protest against rising inflation. 

“It is our democratic and constitutional right to protest; we have always held peaceful protests.”

