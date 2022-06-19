 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 19 2022
Prince Charles reminds his sons Prince Harry and William of sweet family moments in Father's Day tribute

Sunday Jun 19, 2022

Prince Charles has shared a sweet throwback photo of himself with his two sons Prince William and Prince Harry to mark Father's Day.

The future king, in his Father's Day post, tried to remind The Duke of Sussex a family's happy moment and seemingly took him on a trip down memory lane by sharing a sweet photo of Harry and William's amazing childhood.

In the picture William and Harry, who are reportedly having issues with each other these days and their relationship is at 'rock bottom', are seen smiling while relaxing in a garden alongside their father during a childhood visit to Birkhall on the Balmoral Estate.

The 73-year-old prince and and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Carnival shared three photos to the Clarence House Instagram page, captioning them 'Wishing everyone a very happy Father’s Day!'

First photo in the three image gallery was a snap of the Prince of Wales with his late father, the Duke of Edinburgh, with both pictured in military uniform. Duchess of Cornwall also seen in photo with her own father, Major Bruce Shand.

