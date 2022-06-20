 
entertainment
Monday Jun 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘trying not to think of what’s ahead’. Here’s why

By
Web Desk

file footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be in for some major changes in their royal status and lives in the coming years, but the couple is trying not to think of what’s ahead for them, as per The Telegraph.

Prince William, who is set to turn 40 this week, is expected to take on the role of the Prince of Wales once his father, Prince Charles, ascends to the British throne, and a source close to him spilled that his ‘life is about to change hugely’.

As per the source: “He will be in charge of the Duchy of Cornwall, a billion-pound business empire, and will be expected to carry out far more royal engagements, especially abroad.”

Despite this, a friend of the Cambridges revealed: “William and Kate are in the happiest period of their lives now, before the weight of the world lands on their shoulders. They try to not think about what’s ahead.”

Kate and William are expected to also make a big move this summer, with the family uprooting from Kensington Palace for Adelaide Cottage at the Windsor estate. 


