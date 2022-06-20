Nick Jonas spends first Father’s Day with daughter

Priyanka Chopra gifted matching shoes to her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie on his first Father’s Day as dad.



Taking to Instagram, the Bajirao Mastani actor shared a glimpse of her baby daughter with Nick on their first Father’s Day.

Priyanka shared the post with caption, “Happy 1st Father’s Day my love. To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy..what an amazing day to come back home… I love you.. here’s to many more.”

Nick also shared the same sweet photo, saying “First Father’s Day with my little girl. Thank you @priyankachopra for the incredible Father Daughter sneakers and for making me a daddy I love you so much. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and caretakers out there.”

The Find You singer spent the day with family in Los Angeles.