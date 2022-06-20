In pictures: Hassan Ali vacations in Northern areas with family

Hassan Ali vacationing in the Northern areas with his wife, Samiya Hassan Ali, and daughter. — Sohail Imran

Pakistani fast-bowler Hassan Ali is vacationing in the Northern areas this summer, along with his wife Samiya Hassan Ali and daughter.

The star cricketer shared some laid back pictures from his holiday.



While celebrities are taking flights aboard, the star cricketer prefers to stay in Pakistan to enjoy the beauty of the Northern areas and has lately been sharing pictures from his trip.

Taking to Twitter, Hassan uploaded pictures of himself enjoying a boat ride.

On the professional front, Pakistani cricketers are enjoying their break after the home series against West Indies until the next series against Sri Lanka. While some cricketers are playing in England, others are enjoying their free time with families.

