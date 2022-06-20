David Beckham pens touching tribute for his dad and kids as he celebrates Father’s Day

Football legend David Beckham shared heartwarming tribute for his dad Edward Alan ‘Ted’ Beckham as he celebrated Father’s Day 2022.

Taking to the internet, the former Manchester United star shared an Instagram post for his and wife Victoria’s fathers.

The first shared picture featured David, 47, as a child surrounded by football trophies, with his dad Ted proudly standing behind him with his hands on his shoulders.

The next picture showed David beaming as he shared a drink with his father-in-law, Tony Adams.





Sharing the post, he wrote a heartfelt caption that reads, “Happy Father’s Day to 2 amazing dads. Thank you for all you do for us and for always being there we love you both @tedbeckhamdavid @jackie.adams_ @victoriabeckham”

The football legend - who is currently in Singapore for an event - was surprised to see the adorable flurry of gifts from his family.





He posted a clip of the numerous Father's Day cards and framed photos from his children. He also shared snaps with his four children, Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17 and ten-year-old daughter Harper.

Victoria, 48, also shared adorable snaps of David with their children, writing: ‘Happy Father’s Day to the best, most loving Daddy in the world!! We all love you so much @davidbeckham, you are our everything ’