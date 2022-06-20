Kim Kardashian did not damage Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress, owner breaks silence

Marilyn Monroe’s Happy Birthday dress owner has debunked claims that American TV star Kim Kardashian damaged it.



A Marilyn Monroe collector Scott Fortner had earlier claimed that there was permanent damage on the dress which Monroe wore on the 45th birthday of John F Kennedy. The statement came after Kardashian wore the outfit to the 2022 Met Gala.

The company has however come out to debunk the claims, stating that the damage had been done before the 41-year-old reality star rocked the dress.



In a statement posted on Ripley’s website on Thursday, it was revealed that the company “is not the first owner of this dress” as it was acquired at an auction in 2016 for the price of $4.8 million.

“A report written on the dress’s condition in early 2017 states, ‘a number of the seams are pulled and worn. This is not surprising given how delicate the material is. There is puckering at the back by the hooks and eyes,’ among other instances of damage,” the statement read.

Amanda Joiner, Ripley’s VP of Publishing and Licensing, who accompanied the dress to New York where the Gala was held also said, “From the bottom of the Met steps, where Kim got into the dress, to the top where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition it started in.”



The company also defended its decision to lend Pete Davidson's beau Kim Kardashian stating that the showcase which had caused debates had also helped introduce Marilyn Monroe’s legacy to a new generation. "Our mission is to both entertain and educate visitors and fans, and sparking conversations like the discourse around Marilyn Monroe’s dress does just that."