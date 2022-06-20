 
Monday Jun 20 2022
Prince Harry's 'new brother' dedicates special post to the Duke of Sussex

Monday Jun 20, 2022

Prince Harry’s close friend and ‘polo brother’ Nacho Figueras has given a rare insight into the Duke of Sussex’s life in California with a special wish for him on Father’s Day!

The Duke of Sussex was spotted beaming in a new photograph shared by close friend Figueras on his Instagram account, followed by some 184,000 people, to mark Father’s Day on Sunday.

Figueras added a cheeky caption to the photo, saying: “Happy Father’s Day to all the padres from the padres of the #lospadrespoloteam.”

The classic photo shows the two close friends smiling widely at the camera as Figueras, team member and leader of the Los Padres polo team, appears to hug Prince Harry.

As per reports, the photo was taken last week after a polo match at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club, which Prince Harry also took part in.

The photo comes just days after Prince Harry was photographed taking a massive fall off a horse while playing a polo match at the same location. 

