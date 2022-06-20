 
entertainment
Monday Jun 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Georgina Rodriguez cradles newborn daughter at Cristiano Jr birthday bash

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 20, 2022

Georgina Rodriguez cradles newborn daughter at Cristiano Jr. birthday bash
Georgina Rodriguez cradles newborn daughter at Cristiano Jr. birthday bash

Georgina Rodriguez looked like a dotting mother as she was seen showering love over newborn daughter at Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest son’s birthday.

The couple, who is spending a gleeful time on the Spanish island of Majorca with family, held a cosy for son Cristiano Jr. on his 12th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the Manchester United star dropped a series of adorable photos of his boy, dressed up in a red soccer shirt as he posed in front of a large sport-themed cake.

The football star looked grateful to be enjoying his rarer break from training as he stood beside his twins Eva and Mateo.

Georgina Rodriguez cradles newborn daughter at Cristiano Jr birthday bash

The 28-year-old model was seen cradling her newborn daughter as she looked gorgeous in a bustier dress.

Georgina Rodriguez cradles newborn daughter at Cristiano Jr birthday bash

The celebration came after the lovebirds brought their daughter home following the devastating stillbirth of their son.

“Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures,” Ronaldo announced on social media.

“Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Fans ask Kim Kardashian to 'stay away' from Kanye West after Father's Day post

Fans ask Kim Kardashian to 'stay away' from Kanye West after Father's Day post
Mr Bean star Rowan Atkinson criticises 'cancel culture'

Mr Bean star Rowan Atkinson criticises 'cancel culture'
Dakota Johnson turns heads with her stylish appearance amid new gig in LA

Dakota Johnson turns heads with her stylish appearance amid new gig in LA

Prince William still ‘angry’ over Princess Diana getting duped by Martin Bashir

Prince William still ‘angry’ over Princess Diana getting duped by Martin Bashir
Madonna wishes happy Father's Day to herself: see pics

Madonna wishes happy Father's Day to herself: see pics
Selena Gomez dishes on landing 'Only Murders in the Building' gig

Selena Gomez dishes on landing 'Only Murders in the Building' gig
Prince Harry sets tongues wagging as he shuns his dad Charles on Father's Day

Prince Harry sets tongues wagging as he shuns his dad Charles on Father's Day
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh burns internet with her dance moves to Doja Cat’s song

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh burns internet with her dance moves to Doja Cat’s song
Prince Andrew in fresh legal storm as Epstein victim sounds off

Prince Andrew in fresh legal storm as Epstein victim sounds off
Johnny Depp surprises fans with clean shaven look at Jeff Beck’s gig

Johnny Depp surprises fans with clean shaven look at Jeff Beck’s gig

Prince Harry believes giving up Duke of Sussex title is a ‘good idea’

Prince Harry believes giving up Duke of Sussex title is a ‘good idea’
Men’s fashion returns to normal in Paris after Covid

Men’s fashion returns to normal in Paris after Covid

Latest

view all