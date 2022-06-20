Georgina Rodriguez cradles newborn daughter at Cristiano Jr. birthday bash

Georgina Rodriguez looked like a dotting mother as she was seen showering love over newborn daughter at Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest son’s birthday.

The couple, who is spending a gleeful time on the Spanish island of Majorca with family, held a cosy for son Cristiano Jr. on his 12th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the Manchester United star dropped a series of adorable photos of his boy, dressed up in a red soccer shirt as he posed in front of a large sport-themed cake.

The football star looked grateful to be enjoying his rarer break from training as he stood beside his twins Eva and Mateo.

The 28-year-old model was seen cradling her newborn daughter as she looked gorgeous in a bustier dress.



The celebration came after the lovebirds brought their daughter home following the devastating stillbirth of their son.

“Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures,” Ronaldo announced on social media.

“Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world,” he added.