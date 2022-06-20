Shehroze Kashif sets eyes on scaling five more 8-thousanders by end of 2022

Pakistan’s young mountaineer Shehroze Kashif. — Photo by author

KARACHI: Pakistan’s young mountaineer Shehroze Kashif has set his eyes on scaling five more mountain peaks of over 8,000 metres before the end of this year.

The 20-year-old mountaineer, who aims to be the youngest mountaineer in the world to summit all 14 peaks of over 8,000m, told Geo.tv that he will next go for climbing the world’s ninth highest peak — Nanga Parbat — which is 8,125m high.

“I will leave from Lahore on 26th or 27th and start my expedition on Nanga Parbat by 1st July,” he said.

Shehroze added that after Nanga Parbat, he will attempt to climb 8,080m Gasherbrum 1 and 8,034m Gasherbrum 2.

The youngest mountaineer to climb the top give peaks added that he also plans to climb Dhaulagiri I and Cho Oyu in September. He confirmed that he’ll try to Summit Cho Oyu thru Nepal’s route instead of going thru China’s route.



With seven peaks of over 8,000m already under his belt, Shehroze, if successful in his mission, will have the credit of climbing 12 such peaks to his name.

In May, Shehroze had summitted Kanchenjunga, Lhotse and Makalu. He had previously summited Mount Everest, K2, Manaslu, and Broad Peak.

The young mountaineer has also appealed to the government and sponsors to come forward and support his cause of becoming the youngest mountaineer in the world to summit all 14 8-thousanders.

“While I am trying to remain on my track to achieve that record for Pakistan, I am afraid that at some point the lack of funding can halt my progress,” Shehroze said.

“Mountaineering is not an easy thing and it requires a lot of funding for travel to support,” said Shehroze who is also known as “The Broad Boy” — a title he got after summiting The Broad Peak at the age of 17.