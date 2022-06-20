 
Monday Jun 20 2022
Shah Rukh Khan set to enthrall fans again as Don 3: Report

Monday Jun 20, 2022

Bollywood King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to enthrall his fans again as Don 3, reported Pinkvilla.

The renowned filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar has reportedly started working on the third instalment of SRK-starrer Don.

Don with Shah Rukh was an official remake of the Amitabh Bachchan's classic, which was eventually spinned into an independent franchise with Don 2. It has been a decade since Don 2, and the fans of the franchise have been waiting for the makers to announce the third part.

"Don is a subject close to everyone at Excel. The team has been trying to crack and develop an idea for Don 3 for a while now, but the same has been put on the back burner time and again due to lack of novelty factor.

"But the team has finally scummed upon an idea that's exciting and will take the franchise to the next level. Farhan has started writing the script, and will give narration to his Don aka. SRK, once the screenplay is locked," revealed a source close to the development."

According to the source, Farhan has discussed the idea of Don 3 with his father, the original creator of Don (1978), Javed Akhtar too. "Like always, Don 3 is still in the early stages and the future of the project will definitely depend on what shape the screenplay finally takes, but yes, it's confirmed that Farhan has started work on Don 3 script."

"Unlike the last few attempts to make a part 3, the idea this time around is too exciting to let go off, and everyone around is giving more than 100 percent to this project," the source added.

