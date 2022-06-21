Minal Khan reposting Kylie Jenner’s story as her own takes Twitter by storm

Pakistani actress Minal Khan often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life with her fans.

However, this time the authenticity of her recent post on Instagram is now in question, especially after the Nand actor posted an American model and reality TV star Kylie Jenner’s IG as her own.

On Monday morning, the Sun Yaara actor posted an aesthetic picture of “her own” breakfast. Within minutes, social media users realized that Khan actually just cropped the model’s name from the picture.

Being an influencer with a major fan following and copying a celebrity with a greater following, netizens didn’t know “whether to laugh or get appalled at this audacity.”



Another shared how it’s her “fetish to look elite.” A user seriously questioned if Khan thinks people in Pakistan do not follow Jenner for her to pull something like that.

Here’s how Twitter is roasting the Jalan actor.



Amid all this, the Lockdown actress reposted a fan's post on her Instagram account and tried to justify her actions.

Khan wrote, "Hahaha so true Soul Satisfaction."