 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jun 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Minal Khan reposting Kylie Jenner’s story as her own takes Twitter by storm

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 21, 2022

Minal Khan reposting Kylie Jenner’s story as her own takes Twitter by storm
Minal Khan reposting Kylie Jenner’s story as her own takes Twitter by storm

Pakistani actress Minal Khan often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life with her fans.

However, this time the authenticity of her recent post on Instagram is now in question, especially after the Nand actor posted an American model and reality TV star Kylie Jenner’s IG as her own.

On Monday morning, the Sun Yaara actor posted an aesthetic picture of “her own” breakfast. Within minutes, social media users realized that Khan actually just cropped the model’s name from the picture. 

Minal Khan reposting Kylie Jenner’s story as her own takes Twitter by storm

Being an influencer with a major fan following and copying a celebrity with a greater following, netizens didn’t know “whether to laugh or get appalled at this audacity.”

Another shared how it’s her “fetish to look elite.” A user seriously questioned if Khan thinks people in Pakistan do not follow Jenner for her to pull something like that.

Here’s how Twitter is roasting the Jalan actor.

Amid all this, the Lockdown actress reposted a fan's post on her Instagram account and tried to justify her actions.

Minal Khan reposting Kylie Jenner’s story as her own takes Twitter by storm

Khan wrote, "Hahaha so true Soul Satisfaction."

More From Showbiz:

Anil Kapoor on why he prefers ‘good acting’ than ‘star power’

Anil Kapoor on why he prefers ‘good acting’ than ‘star power’
Fahad Mustafa ‘disappoints’ fans with ‘disrespect’ to BTS

Fahad Mustafa ‘disappoints’ fans with ‘disrespect’ to BTS
Kareena Kapoor’s little one doing yoga pose melts hearts: Photo

Kareena Kapoor’s little one doing yoga pose melts hearts: Photo
Shah Rukh Khan set to enthrall fans again as Don 3: Report

Shah Rukh Khan set to enthrall fans again as Don 3: Report
Bushra Ansari shares her thoughts on Aamir Liaquat’s post-mortem: Watch

Bushra Ansari shares her thoughts on Aamir Liaquat’s post-mortem: Watch
Watch: Shehnaaz Gill’s killer dance moves to Sidhu Moose Wala's song win hearts

Watch: Shehnaaz Gill’s killer dance moves to Sidhu Moose Wala's song win hearts
Ayeza Khan strikes a pose with famous Turkish chef Salt Bae

Ayeza Khan strikes a pose with famous Turkish chef Salt Bae
Indian actress Aishwarya Sakhuja recounts suffering of Ramsay Hunt syndrome like Justin Bieber

Indian actress Aishwarya Sakhuja recounts suffering of Ramsay Hunt syndrome like Justin Bieber
Karachi's restaurant slammed online for using 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' scenes for promotional ad

Karachi's restaurant slammed online for using 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' scenes for promotional ad
‘Kana Yaari’ wedding dance performers speak on overnight fame

‘Kana Yaari’ wedding dance performers speak on overnight fame
Alia Bhatt’s adorable gesture for Ranbir Kapoor melts hearts: Photo

Alia Bhatt’s adorable gesture for Ranbir Kapoor melts hearts: Photo
Singer KK’s daughter Taamara pens sweet note for late dad on Father's Day

Singer KK’s daughter Taamara pens sweet note for late dad on Father's Day

Latest

view all