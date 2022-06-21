 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 21 2022
Drew Barrymore hammers at the wall in new home makeover video

Tuesday Jun 21, 2022

Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore has left fans impressed with her amazing home renovation skills.

The talk show host, 47, turned to her Instagram handle on Monday and shared her home improvement project video.

In the snippet, Barrymore was seen aggressively taking a hammer to the tiled walls and shelves of her kitchen. Dressed in work clothes and safety glasses, she flaunted her demolition skills by smashing sections of checkered green tiles.


"Don’t mind me, I'm just having the time of my LIFE," she captioned the video.

Last year, the First 50 Dates actress revealed a different kitchen renovation also on her IG account. She posted a carousel of photos that also showed off her kitchenware line, Cook With Beautiful.

"Kitchen Reno complete," she wrote at the time and added tags including ‘#itwontstaythisneat.’

