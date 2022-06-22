Kim Kardashian mom rules restrict North from having social media: Here's Why

Kim Kardashian is touching upon parental boundaries she draws with her kids.

Speaking on Today with hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush, the 41-year-old reality star revealed that her eldest daughter does not have social media.

Kim, who owns a joint account with her 8-year-old North on TikTok, believes her child is 'too young' to have the apps on her phone.

"It just has Wi-Fi, so it's not like she can really use it or doesn't have—you know she has games on it and fun creative things," Kim told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. "But not really any social media apps or anything."



"She's still too young for that," added Kim.



The SKIMS founder's statements comes after a social media war with ex-husband Kanye West, where the latter protested over North's presence on TikTok.

"SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?"

