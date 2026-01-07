Cynthia Erivo forced to skip Golden Globe award despite historic nomination

Cynthia Erivo will miss the upcoming Golden Globe Awards ceremony despite earning a historic nomination.

The Wicked star is nominated for Best Actress — Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, but will not attend the awards show as she prioritises her work commitments.

According to reports, the British actress and musician is currently “deep in production” on Dracula in London’s West End, where the production runs from February 4 through May 31.

She is starring in a one-woman stage adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic horror tale, taking on an ambitious 23 roles, including the titular vampire.

“I’m f------ petrified. I really am. I’m very scared,” the 38-year-old actress admitted in an interview with Wonderland Magazine. “But I’m also really excited about it as well. It’s absolutely nonsensical and insane.”

Given her demanding rehearsal schedule and extensive preparation for the production, it would be difficult for Erivo to step away to attend the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, set to take place Sunday, January 11.

It is pertinent to note that her latest nominations marked the second consecutive year Ariana Grande's co-actress has earned the same nomination, following her nod last year for the first installment of the film.

The recognition is particularly significant, as she made history by becoming the first Black woman to be nominated twice in the category.

Despite missing the ceremony, Erivo’s milestone nomination proves to be a major moment in her career as she continues to push boundaries on stage.