Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in 'stalemate' as royals 'cannot get over' humiliation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are bound to fade in the background with latest royal treatment.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who landed in UK earlier this month, were given a cold shoulder by the royals, who put them in the second row at Queen's Thanksgiving service.

Royal expert Neil Sean now on his YouTube channel, has claimed they are in a "stalemate".



Mr Sean said: "When Harry and Meghan came back to the UK what William was looking for was a bog standard apology.

"Just something to say look, 'I'm sorry about what I said, I possibly spoke out of line' but seemingly there was nothing coming forward.



"This has been really difficult for William to get over."

He added: "Sadly for Harry and Meghan, they don't want to retract any element of that particular interview or statement so as you can imagine it's a full stalemate.

"As far as Prince William is concerned, there's nothing more to be said at this stage."



Meghan and Harry left the royal fold in 2020 after quitting their position as senior royals. The couple now lives in California, alongside children Archie and Lili.