 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in 'stalemate' as royals 'cannot get over' humiliation

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 22, 2022

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in stalemate as royals cannot get over humiliation
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in 'stalemate' as royals 'cannot get over' humiliation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are bound to fade in the background with latest royal treatment.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who landed in UK earlier this month, were given a cold shoulder by the royals, who put them in the second row at Queen's Thanksgiving service. 

Royal expert Neil Sean now on his YouTube channel, has claimed they are in a "stalemate".

Mr Sean said: "When Harry and Meghan came back to the UK what William was looking for was a bog standard apology.

"Just something to say look, 'I'm sorry about what I said, I possibly spoke out of line' but seemingly there was nothing coming forward.

"This has been really difficult for William to get over."

He added: "Sadly for Harry and Meghan, they don't want to retract any element of that particular interview or statement so as you can imagine it's a full stalemate.

"As far as Prince William is concerned, there's nothing more to be said at this stage."

Meghan and Harry left the royal fold in 2020 after quitting their position as senior royals. The couple now lives in California, alongside children Archie and Lili.

More From Entertainment:

France’s music street party back at full blast

France’s music street party back at full blast
Prince Harry will not return to UK for 'any amount of money': 'Best decision of life'

Prince Harry will not return to UK for 'any amount of money': 'Best decision of life'
Johnny Depp former wife, ex girlfriends don’t believe Amber Heard

Johnny Depp former wife, ex girlfriends don’t believe Amber Heard
Bill Cosby found liable in civil case for assault in 1975

Bill Cosby found liable in civil case for assault in 1975
Prince William wilfully made his birthday about Harry 'grief', says Meghan Markle pal

Prince William wilfully made his birthday about Harry 'grief', says Meghan Markle pal
Meghan Markle 'trapped' in 'never-ending story' after Queen blocks bullying report

Meghan Markle 'trapped' in 'never-ending story' after Queen blocks bullying report
Prince William knows there is 'nothing' her can do for Harry: 'Time waste'

Prince William knows there is 'nothing' her can do for Harry: 'Time waste'
Meghan Markle 'shameful' blame on Kate Middleton 'really damaging' for royals

Meghan Markle 'shameful' blame on Kate Middleton 'really damaging' for royals
Kim Kardashian in for 'trial' as Kanye West negotiates divorce 'from a hurt place'

Kim Kardashian in for 'trial' as Kanye West negotiates divorce 'from a hurt place'
Elon Musk ex-wife Justine 'proud' of daughter as she gets rid of 'Musk' surname

Elon Musk ex-wife Justine 'proud' of daughter as she gets rid of 'Musk' surname
Kim Kardashian mom rules restrict North from having social media: Here's Why

Kim Kardashian mom rules restrict North from having social media: Here's Why
After Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun:Maverick', Kim Kardashian gets hooked on Adam Sandler's 'Hustle'

After Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun:Maverick', Kim Kardashian gets hooked on Adam Sandler's 'Hustle'

Latest

view all