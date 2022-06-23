Simon Cowell pays condolences to Tom Mann on fiancée’s death

Simon Cowell recently sent his condolences to former X Factor star Tom Mann after his fiancée Danielle Hampson passed away on their wedding day.



According to Daily Mail, Simon, who worked with Tom on The X Factor in 2014, had issued a statement on Tuesday, saying, “I would personally reach out to the singer to make sure he was OK”.

“As a father myself, I simply cannot imagine the heartbreak Tom and his family are going through and will be personally reaching out to him,” he said.

He continued, “From my family to his, we extend our deepest condolences and all of our love during this tragic time.”

Reportedly, The Spice Girls also shared a photo of Danielle onstage as they sent “love and strength” to Tom.

For the initiated, Danielle had worked with several celebrities as a dancer and her last performance was a role in Harry Styles’ 2021 music video.

Meanwhile, Danielle’s cause of death has not yet been publicly announced.