Kuruluş: Osman: Lead actor Burak leaves fans spellbound with latest Instagram photo

Turkish actor Burak Özçivit is sending his fans into a frenzy and honestly, we can’t keep calm for all the right reasons.

Burak who rose to international fame for his role in the Turkish TV series Kurulus: Osman in which he plays the role of the founder of the Ottoman Empire shared his new picture for Instagram followers which also includes thousands of Pakistani fans.

Burak looked fresh yet casual in a white tee all set for the travels.

The actor seemed to be in the mood to jet off as he posed a peek into his day and penned in an airplane emoji as a caption.

The Kurulus Osman famed star did not mention the destination he was headed to but will surely document it upon arrival.



Within no time, fans slid to the comments section and dropped hearts for the superstar.

As the Kurulus Osman season, 3 comes to a close Burak gears in for some well-needed break.