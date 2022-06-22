Kim Kardashian shows her traditional side as a mother in new interview

 
Kim Kardashian is showing her traditional side as a mother in the latest interview.

Just hours after her sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, loudly interrupted their mum's Instagram Live session, the 41-year-old’s sweet kids, who she shares with Kanye West, once again appeared a little mischievous during The Tonight Show.

Pete Davidson's sweetheart was rehashing her October 2021 Saturday Night Live appearance when Jimmy Fallon interrupted to say, “I’m hearing kids.”

Kardashian turned to Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, and asked, “Guys, can you stop? This is, like, your first time at work with me. Can you please?”

After telling viewers that the little ones were “making so much noise,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum warned the brothers not to “mess this up.”

Psalm was removed from the audience when he continued to be loud, but Saint silently stayed put with his friend Remi.

The tot could be seen giggling behind his face mask when Kardashian gave the talk show host, 47, a mini facial with her Skkn products.

“Saint, am I doing a good job?” the reality star asked, while Fallon jokingly begged the little one for “help.”

