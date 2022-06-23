 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp wins another battle as he reunites with Hollywood Vampires

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 23, 2022

Johnny Depp wins another battle as he reunites with Hollywood Vampires

Johnny Depp is really getting back his life and career after winning his defamation trial against Amber Heard as his lost bliss is returning to him.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, who is hitting the road after emerging victorious, will be performing across Europe. Depp will be joined by rock legends Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen for the dates.

The news was confirmed by the group’s official Instagram page, with a poster announcing the upcoming concerts, which reads: ‘The Hollywood Vampires are BACK!! We’re coming to Germany and Luxembourg Summer 2023!

They added: ‘Tickets go on sale Monday 27 June at 11:00am CET. Keep an eye out for more to come…’

So far, the only dates announced are in Germany and Luxembourg, with fans flooding the comments section below, begging for more venues to be added.

The Hollywood Vampires were due to embark on a tour last year but were forced to pull out over the pandemic.

Johnny Depp, who has spent the last few weeks on stage with Jeff Beck, will be joined by his band mates on dates. 

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian shows her traditional side as a mother in new interview

Kim Kardashian shows her traditional side as a mother in new interview
Khloe Kardashian teases her new beau as she puts gym-honed abs on display in hot pink crop top

Khloe Kardashian teases her new beau as she puts gym-honed abs on display in hot pink crop top
Kate Middleton wins hearts with her amazing gesture during latest public engagement in London

Kate Middleton wins hearts with her amazing gesture during latest public engagement in London
Amber Heard is trying to stay ‘strong’ following Johnny Depp trial: Source

Amber Heard is trying to stay ‘strong’ following Johnny Depp trial: Source
Elon Musk has feelings for Amber Heard?

Elon Musk has feelings for Amber Heard?
Dwayne The Rock Johnson ended his friendship with Logan Paul: Here is the actual reason

Dwayne The Rock Johnson ended his friendship with Logan Paul: Here is the actual reason
Prince Harry and Meghan divorce rumours crushed by fact-checkers

Prince Harry and Meghan divorce rumours crushed by fact-checkers
Brad Pitt shares heart-wrenching details about his emotional turmoil after split with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt shares heart-wrenching details about his emotional turmoil after split with Angelina Jolie
Prince Charles, Camilla visit genocide memorial in Rwanda

Prince Charles, Camilla visit genocide memorial in Rwanda
Johnny Depp appears to be a smart guy after win against his ex Amber Heard: Here's how

Johnny Depp appears to be a smart guy after win against his ex Amber Heard: Here's how
Kuruluş: Osman: Lead actor Burak leaves fans spellbound with latest Instagram photo

Kuruluş: Osman: Lead actor Burak leaves fans spellbound with latest Instagram photo
Queen Elizabeth sends her message on unveiling of National Windrush Monument

Queen Elizabeth sends her message on unveiling of National Windrush Monument

Latest

view all