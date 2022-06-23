 
entertainment
Prince Charles asked to take back Prince Harry’s titles over ‘appalling’ behaviour

Britons are seemingly urging Prince Charles to take away Prince Harry’s royal titles because of his ‘appalling’ behaviour towards the royal family, reported Express UK.

Prince Harry is said to have rubbed the royals the wrong way when he decided to step down as senior royal with his wife Meghan Markle and then relocated to the US. He has since sat down for explosive interviews, including with Oprah Winfrey.

Despite Harry’s rift with the royal family, experts suggested that Charles may still bestow royal titles on Harry’s children when he becomes the monarch.

Commenting on these reports, a Briton referenced the Letters Patent issued in 1917 and said: "That previous king probably never thought in a month of Sundays that a son of a monarch would behave in the appalling way that Harry and his minder behave, literally disgracing the RF and our country.”

As explained by Express UK: “The Letters patent states that the grandchildren of the Monarch and the eldest son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales (currently Prince George) should be Prince/Princess titles.”

Royal and constitutional expert Iain MacMarthanne also told Express UK: “By a stroke, be it at the hand of Elizabeth II, or a future King Charles, HRH Prince Henry, Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton, and Baron Kilkeel, could quickly find himself becoming plain and ordinary Mr Henry Charles Albert David Mountbatten-Windsor.”

