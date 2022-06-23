 
Queen surprises Britons with health update in new royal outing

Queen Elizabeth was seen without a walking stick or aide of any kind on Tuesday as she met the Archbishop of Canterbury in what came as a surprise outing for the ailing monarch.

As per Express UK, the 96-yearold monarch stepped out on Tuesday to receive the Canterbury Cross at Windsor Castle for her contribution to the Church of England.

The engagement, during which she met Archbishop Justin Welby, came as a surprise to many after the Queen missed the Garter Day procession, as well as several Platinum Jubilee events and the State Opening of Parliament in recent months.

Queen Elizabeth pulled out of her Jubilee celebrations after complaining of ‘discomfort’, and was then seen using what seemed to be crutch during Garter Day. This meant that concerns about her health and mobility issues continued to escalate.

Therefore, this latest outing proved to be a welcome respite for royal enthusiasts as they saw the Queen go without any walking aide as she met the archbishop.

