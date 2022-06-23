 
Thursday Jun 23 2022
Olivia Rodrigo reportedly dating DJ Zack Bia: ‘Really like each other’

Thursday Jun 23, 2022

Olivia Rodrigo is back in the dating game after sources confirmed that she is now romantically linked with DJ Zack Bia.

The couple sparked rumours after they were spotted hanging out together at Super Bowl party back in February 2022.

Now, a source spilled to People Magazine, "They've been dating since the Super Bowl. They really like each other."

While there is no official confirmation from either side, another source revealed to Us Weekly that Rodrigo and Bia were spotted getting intimate to each other two weeks ago.

The Déjà vu singer was earlier in a relationship with music-video-producer Adam Faze for about seven months before they parted ways in February this year.

"They've been over for a bit now," an insider told People Magazine about the couple’s break up then. 

