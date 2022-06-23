 
pakistan
Thursday Jun 23 2022
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Multiple motorcyclists fall on slippery Karachi roads amid rain

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 23, 2022

Heavy downpour lashed various areas of Karachi following an unexpected dust-storm on Wednesday evening, with slippery roads causing many motorcyclists to fall and get injured while riding.

A video from a flyover on Rashid Minhas Road near Millennium Mall went viral on social media, where several motorcyclists were seen slipping on the road one after another while coming down the ramp.

Commuters on other vehicles stopped to help the fallen motorcyclists.

Amid the heavy showers, rain water accumulated on the roads in different areas of the metropolis.

