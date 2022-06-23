 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Mehwish Hayat makes Hollywood debut with ‘Ms Marvel’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 23, 2022

Mehwish Hayat makes Hollywood debut with ‘Ms Marvel’
Mehwish Hayat makes Hollywood debut with ‘Ms Marvel’

Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat is going all out as she just launched her Hollywood career with an impactful appearance in the latest episode of Ms Marvel.

Hayat’s first look as the protagonist Kamala’s great-grandmother Aisha was recently released as the character connects the present with the past.

Photo Credit: Ms. Marvel/Disney+
Photo Credit: Ms. Marvel/Disney+

Moreover, Nimra Bucha also made an appearance in the superhero series as she helms the character of Najma.

Earlier this month, Hayat opened up about having realised her dream of being a part of the Marvel project. 

Photo Credit: Ms. Marvel/Disney+
Photo Credit: Ms. Marvel/Disney+

"Working on Ms Marvel and being part of the MCU is a dream come true for me!” she wrote on Instagram.

“You cannot believe what it means to finally have the first brown Muslim superhero that we can all relate to and who speaks for us. 

"Words can't describe how happy my inner child is to see my culture being so accurately represented on screen, in a mainstream Hollywood production,” she added.

She continued: “I hope that this will not only show actors in Pakistan that they need to look beyond their own borders but also give Hollywood the confidence to cast talent from Pakistan."

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham and Stella McCartney at ‘intense but exciting’ war over top stylist

Victoria Beckham and Stella McCartney at ‘intense but exciting’ war over top stylist
Gloria Estefan takes a swipe at Jennifer Lopez over Super Bowl remarks

Gloria Estefan takes a swipe at Jennifer Lopez over Super Bowl remarks

Amber Heard chats up fishmonger while grocery shopping: see pic

Amber Heard chats up fishmonger while grocery shopping: see pic
Kate Bush ‘excited’ by Running Up That Hill’s success

Kate Bush ‘excited’ by Running Up That Hill’s success
Queen costs THIS amount to one person in UK: Read On

Queen costs THIS amount to one person in UK: Read On
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck pack on PDA on set of untitled Nike film

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck pack on PDA on set of untitled Nike film
Meghan Markle made Harry 'pick sides': 'Only one he was ever going to choose'

Meghan Markle made Harry 'pick sides': 'Only one he was ever going to choose'
Kate Middleton 'having separate word' with 'overly stubborn' William and Harry

Kate Middleton 'having separate word' with 'overly stubborn' William and Harry
Eminem reveals the great things about rap music: ‘It's therapeutic’

Eminem reveals the great things about rap music: ‘It's therapeutic’
Queen 'never really liked' Buckingham Palace, 'always been an office' to her

Queen 'never really liked' Buckingham Palace, 'always been an office' to her
Olivia Rodrigo reportedly dating DJ Zack Bia: ‘Really like each other’

Olivia Rodrigo reportedly dating DJ Zack Bia: ‘Really like each other’
Brad Pitt reveals he has entered ‘last leg’ of acting career

Brad Pitt reveals he has entered ‘last leg’ of acting career

Latest

view all