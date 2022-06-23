Vicky Kaushal on his marriage with ladylove Katrina Kaif: ‘I feel settled’

Vicky Kaushal talked about his blissful married life with Katrina Kaif in a recent interview as he revealed how his friends reacted to his marriage with the Bollywood diva.

In a conversation with content creator Kusha Kapila at the IIFA event, the Sardar Udham actor said that he feel settled in his life after exchanging wedding vows.

“It’s going good. I actually feel settled. I think that’s the appropriate word. God has been kind, be it my personal or professional life,” Kaushal told Kapila.

She then asked the 34-year-old star about his friends’ reactions when he tied the knot with the Sooryavanshi actor.

Kaushal replied that they have gotten used to it now, adding, “They were at the wedding and now hung around for a long time. So they are cool about it.”

He further talked about how guests at his wedding dubbed him as the “chillest groom” as he used to roam around in his shorts till the last moment while all his friends would be ready.

“I would be like mujhe naha ke bas kapde hi toh pehanne hai (I just need to take a bath and change),” Kaushal said before adding, “The three-day wedding festivities were the ‘best days’ of my life."

One of the most beloved Bollywood couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in December 2021.