Thursday Jun 23 2022
Kim Kardashian showers praises over 'brave' young men at juvenile facility

Thursday Jun 23, 2022

Kim Kardashian showers praises over 'brave' young men at juvenile facility  

Kim Kardashian spent a meaningful time at a juvenile facility in California on Wednesday where she got along well with young men who are 'striving to reimagine their lives.' 

“Last week I had the most educational and inspiring visit to Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in LA – my first time visiting a juvenile facility,” the 41-year-old reality star took to Instagram.

“I was really impressed by the young men that I had the opportunity of spending time with,” the Skims founder wrote.

“They were so brave to share their stories with me on their upbringings of abuse, neglect, foster care, and feeling unloved which ultimately led them to make some awful choices that led them to where they are at now in life,” the mum-of-four said.

Kardashian expressed that she felt 'so sad and angry' and 'also impressed with the accountability they were taking for their lifestyle and crimes they committed.'

“They were being mentored by the dedicated and committed Probation officers and men from Anti-Recidivism Coalition,” her post read adding “as these young men are reimagining their lives, it is up for us as a community to reimagine help meaningfully support them.”

