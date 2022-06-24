 
entertainment
Friday Jun 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Emilia Clarke confirms Kit Harrington to return as Lord Commander Jon Snow in GoT spin-off

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 24, 2022

Kit Harington is involved in a "Game of Thrones" spin-off about his character Jon Snow, the actor's co-star on the hit fantasy television series has said.

In an interview with Britain's BBC, actress Emilia Clarke was asked about a report in industry publication The Hollywood Reporter last week, which stated that US network HBO was in early development for a spin-off show with character Jon Snow at the helm.

It said Harington, who played the character on all of "Game of Thrones" eight seasons, was "attached to reprise the role should a series move forward."

"He has told me about it. And I know it exists. It's happening," Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen on "Game of Throne," told the BBC.

"It's been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he's in it from the ground up. So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington."

A representative for Harington, 35, was not immediately reachable for comment.

Based on the "A Song of Ice and Fire" novels by American author George R.R. Martin, "Game of Thrones," first aired in 2011, becoming a global phenomenon. The award-winning HBO series wrapped up in 2019 with a finale that divided fans.

Prequel "House of the Dragon," which is set 200 years before the original series, is scheduled to premiere in August.

Asked by the BBC if she would consider featuring in a "Game of Thrones" spin-off, Clarke said: "No, I think I'm done."

The actress, 35, will make her London West End debut next week in a new adaptation of Anton Chekhov's "The Seagull." — Reuters

More From Entertainment:

Prince William and Kate Middleton's portrait: Body language expert points out 'disturbing mistake'

Prince William and Kate Middleton's portrait: Body language expert points out 'disturbing mistake'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry orchestrated Megxit in 2018 with Oprah Winfrey?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry orchestrated Megxit in 2018 with Oprah Winfrey?

Prince Harry ‘hates’ being Prince, married Meghan Markle to ‘get out’?

Prince Harry ‘hates’ being Prince, married Meghan Markle to ‘get out’?

Meghan Markle leaving royal family labelled ‘great tragedy’ by Diana's biographer

Meghan Markle leaving royal family labelled ‘great tragedy’ by Diana's biographer
Queen Elizabeth wants to ‘tidy up’ family before giving throne to Charles: Expert

Queen Elizabeth wants to ‘tidy up’ family before giving throne to Charles: Expert

Nicola Peltz opens up about married bliss and Brooklyn's activities as she graces a magazine cover

Nicola Peltz opens up about married bliss and Brooklyn's activities as she graces a magazine cover
Brad Pitt’s latest photoshoot for a magazine cover sparks reactions

Brad Pitt’s latest photoshoot for a magazine cover sparks reactions
Prince William’s reaction to royal portrait with Kate Middleton goes viral

Prince William’s reaction to royal portrait with Kate Middleton goes viral
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's lawyers to face off in court again for final verdict

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's lawyers to face off in court again for final verdict
Royal biographer shares her thoughts on future king Prince William's 'growing influence'

Royal biographer shares her thoughts on future king Prince William's 'growing influence'

Game of Thrones star speaks on why she feels scared prior to stage debut: Report

Game of Thrones star speaks on why she feels scared prior to stage debut: Report
Amber Heard’s facial expressions during trial do not indicate she was lying: Trauma Experts

Amber Heard’s facial expressions during trial do not indicate she was lying: Trauma Experts

Latest

view all