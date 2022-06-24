 
entertainment
Friday Jun 24 2022
How strained is relationship between Prince Charles and Boris Johnson?

Friday Jun 24, 2022

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet with Prince Charles in Kigali on Friday on the sidelines of a meeting of Commonwealth leaders, after media reports the heir to the throne privately described the government's plans to

send asylum seekers to Rwanda. as "appalling".

"How strained is the relationship between the Prince of Wales and Boris Johnson? " said a correspondent accompanying the royals.

He said "The pair will meet on Friday morning for “a cup of tea and a catch up” while both are in Rwanda after Charles was reported to have privately criticised UK plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda."

Earlier this month two British newspapers reported that Charles had privately criticised the plans. Charles was concerned the controversial asylum policy would overshadow the Commonwealth meeting where he is representing his mother Queen Elizabeth, The Times said.

The government says the deal will stem the flow of dangerous cross-Channel trips and smash the business model of people-smuggling networks.

Asked about Charles' purported comment, Johnson said: "I have no evidence for the assertion that you made ... I can’t confirm that. I think the policy is sensible, measured."

"I very much look forward to seeing (Charles)... but you would not expect me to comment on conversations that I may or may not have with him."

