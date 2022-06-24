Bustling ‘Karachi’ ranks among world’s worst cities to live in

General view of the British era Empress Market building, January 30, 2019. Photo — Reuters

Austrian capital Vienna tops list after two-year gap.

Denmark’s capital Copenhagen secures second place on list.

Switzerland’s Zurich comes third along with Canadian city Calgary.

Unfortunately, the economical hub of Pakistan, ‘Karachi’, also known as the 'City of Lights', ranked among the world’s worst cities to live in in a list issued by The Economist.



The Economist's intelligence unit has released its annual report for the most and least livable cities of the world.

The list has been categorised based on the health care system, education, stability, culture, environment and infrastructure.

According to the magazine, Pakistan’s city Karachi has been ranked 168 among 173 cities on the list of least livable cities. The City of Lights could only manage to beat Algiers, Tripoli, Lagos, and Damascus.

Based on category, Karachi’s healthcare score managed to get only 33.3 points and it scored 35.2 for the culture and environment categories. For education, the mega city had a score of 66.7 and earned a score of 51.8 in infrastructure.

According to the report, the Austrian capital of Vienna topped the list again after a gap of two years. It snatched the number one position from New Zealand’s city of Auckland, which slipped to 34th position due to strict measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Vienna had sustained the number one position back in 2018 and 2019 but as the pandemic hit the world badly, Vienna also slipped to 12th place in our rankings,” the report said.

Denmark’s capital Copenhagen secured second place on the list, followed by Switzerland’s Zurich along with the Canadian city of Calgary.

Canada's Vancouver stood at fourth, while Toronto came at number eight. Swiss city Geneva came sixth, Germany’s Frankfurt seventh and the Netherlands’ Amsterdam ninth, however, Japan’s Osaka and Australia’s Melbourne shared 10th place.