Kim Kardashian under fire for bragging her continued weight loss

Friday Jun 24 2022
Friday Jun 24, 2022

Kim Kardashian is being criticised once again after she continued bragging her rapid weight loss since before Met Gala in a recent interview.

After previously facing backlash for stating that she lost 16 pounds in three weeks so she could fit into the iconic Marilyn Monroe’s dress, the reality TV star hyped the “unhealthy” weight loss again.

During a conversation on Today show, the 41-year-old Skims founder said that she has lost 21 pounds up till now.

“I looked at it like a role,” she explained her weight loss. “I really wanted to wear this dress. It was really important to me. It actually taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health and since then, afterwards, I continued to eat really healthy.”

Kim added, “I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar. A lot of junk food I was eating. I didn’t even realize it. A lot of fried foods. And I completely changed my lifestyle.”

However, the recent statement from Kim was not well received among Twitter users after “Kim, there’s people that are dying!” trended on the social media app.

One user wrote in response of Kim’s latest comments, “As someone who had an eating disorder for most of my life and my body dysmorphia ruining my life till this day, I think this family needs serious help.”

“Literally? Like losing 21lbs in two months is not healthy or sustainable,” she added.

“They are not honest about their cosmetic surgeries, promote unhealthy diet shakes, pills, fads and profit off of diet culture,” another wrote. “I feel sorry for their children and what they are being taught about their bodies, food and self image.”

One tweet read, “They’re not good role models and are actually causing harm to young girls. It’s child abuse what they’re doing.”

“I wish people would stop reporting on Kim Kardashian’s weight loss and ignoring the fact that she’s augmented pretty much every part of her body to the point where she barely looks human,” another user chimed in. 

