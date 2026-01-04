Victoria, David Beckham hoping to 'repair' bond with son Brooklyn

David and Victoria Beckham want Brooklyn to know he is welcome in the family

Brooklyn Beckham still has a chance to return to his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, and they have made their intentions clear by their wholesome gesture on New Year’s Eve.

The soccer legend, 50, and the Spice Girl alum, 51, both shared Brooklyn’s childhood picture with a loving message on their Instagrams despite being blocked by their son on the app.

The gesture was believed to be an olive branch towards the photographer, who has made it clear that he has no interest in mending the relationship with his parents.

An insider close to the Beckhams has now confirmed that the New Year’s message was indeed a “heartbreaking” attempt at letting Brooklyn know that the door is still open to him.

"This was a very deliberate move. David and Victoria are determined for Brooklyn to understand that he is always welcome. It has been deeply painful for them, but they are committed to repairing the relationship," the source told RadarOnline.

They added that the parents wanted to take the opportunity to enter the new year with a clean slate and are still “intent on healing this divide in 2026, and David's New Year message including Brooklyn is a bit heartbreaking really."

In 2025, Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz stayed out of Beckhams’ important milestones, such as the knighthood ceremony, as well as David’s 50th birthday, and did not include the family in their vow renewal ceremony either.

As of now, Brooklyn and Nicola have not responded to the New Year’s greetings either.