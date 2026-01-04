Meghan Markle shares rare matching moment With Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle has offered fans a rare and tender glimpse of life with Princess Lilibet and the mother-daughter duo are clearly already in sync.

The Duchess of Sussex shared a softly blurred snapshot of herself carrying her youngest child, capturing a sun-soaked moment that leaned heavily into matching style and quiet intimacy.

Reposted to Meghan’s Instagram story from the official page of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, the image showed Lilibet dressed in a floaty white frock and straw sun hat mirroring her mother’s own warm-weather look.

Meghan's sunlit moment

With her hair swept back into a ponytail and a wicker basket tucked over her arm, Meghan appeared relaxed and carefree as she cradled her daughter, the pair seemingly enjoying a peaceful outdoor moment away from public view.

It’s not the first time Lilibet has twinned with her mother. Back in May 2025, Meghan delighted followers by sharing footage of the pair dressed head to toe in beekeeper suits while harvesting honey at home.

“Harvesting honey with my little honey,” she wrote at the time, adding, “Like mother, like daughter.”

The latest image formed part of a broader January photo collage released by As Ever, as the Suits star ushered in the New Year with a focus on calm, routine and intention.

Alongside the Lilibet moment were candid shots of Prince Harry and Meghan laughing in a field, close-ups of the brand’s candles, and glimpses of Meghan’s distinctive calligraphy including a simple handwritten “good morning.”

The collection was captioned, “January: Reset & Rituals.”